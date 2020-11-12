Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga pleads not guilty at UN court

A UN court registered a plea of "not guilty" for Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga at his lawyer's request on Wednesday after he remained silent during his initial appearance.

Kabuga, 85, appeared frail and did not respond to questions from judges. He was arrested in France in May after decades on the run and transferred to a United Nations detention centre in The Hague on Oct. 26.

"We have talked about this with Mr Kabuga before the hearing and he does not wish to answer in these conditions. I would appreciate it if you would consider his non-response as a plea of not guilty," lawyer Emmanuel Altit told the court, after the presiding judge asked Kabuga to enter a plea.

Judge Iain Bonomy entered the not guilty plea and ordered an assessment of Kabuga's health.