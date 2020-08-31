Rwanda arrests 'Hotel Rwanda' hero on terrorism charges

Rwanda said on Monday it had detained Paul Rusesabagina - the man who was hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about the country's 1994 genocide - on terrorism charges and paraded him in front of media in handcuffs.

Rusesabagina was played by Don Cheadle in the Oscar-nominated film 'Hotel Rwanda' which told the story of how he used his job as a hotel manager and his connections with the Hutu elite to protect Tutsis fleeing the slaughter.

On Monday, two police officers brought the 66-year-old to the headquarters of Rwanda Investigations Bureau and let media film him and take photographs.

Rusesabagina, who wore a facemask, did not speak. He has in the past said he is the victim of a smear campaign in Rwanda.

"Rusesabagina is suspected of being a founder or a leader or sponsor or member of violent armed extremist terror outfits ... operating out of various places in the region and abroad," the bureau's spokesman, Thierry Murangira, told journalists.

He said Rusesabagina would face several charges including "terrorism, financing terrorism ... arson, kidnap and murder."

He did not say how or where Rusesabagina was arrested.