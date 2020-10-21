French paper La Nouvelle Republique threatened after publishing Mohammad cartoons

French regional newspaper La Nouvelle Republique has received threats on social media after it published a caricature of the Prophet Mohammad on its front page, one of its journalists said on Wednesday.

On Oct. 18, the Nouvelle Republique paper re-published an earlier satirical drawing of the Prophet Mohammad from magazine Charlie Hebdo, to highlight the threat from Islamic extremists, following last week's murder of French teacher Samuel Paty.

The journalist, Christophe Herigault, told BFM TV on Wednesday that while the vast majority had given the paper's front page a positive reaction, as a defence of freedom of speech and democracy, a small number had issued threats against the paper.