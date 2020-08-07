'I chose the army because women belong in it as well'
Lucia Macaties firmly believes it's a big misconception that the army is a career choice better suited for men.
Macaties, 29, born and bred in Kimberley, the Northern Cape capital, has been part of the army for nine years and has no regrets about her career choice...
