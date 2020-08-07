South Africa

'I chose the army because women belong in it as well'

07 August 2020 - 07:50

Lucia Macaties firmly believes it's a big misconception that the army is a career choice better suited for men.

Macaties, 29, born and bred in Kimberley, the Northern Cape capital, has been part of the army for nine years and has no regrets about her career choice...

