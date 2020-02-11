South Sudan in Mexican standoff over number of states

Six years of internal power struggles in South Sudan have ended in a stalemate, with no deal established between the two parties vying for leadership, the BBC reported.

Time is almost up for South Sudan as the African Union and international parties discourage the extension of the 100-day deadline to form a coalition government and consolidate a transition period between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar.

The main barrier to forming a consensus is the disagreement about the number of states within the country. The government wants 32 devolved states while the opposition rebel party wants to cut back the number to 10.

South Sudan has been affected by civil war over this power struggle since 2013, and has resulted in thousands of deaths and even more people displaced.