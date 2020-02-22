South Sudan set to swear in former rebel leader as first vice president

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir is due to swear in former rebel leader Riek Machar as his first vice president on Saturday after the two men agreed to form a unity government, a move that could definitively end years of fighting in the country.

Riek and Machar had repeatedly pushed back deadlines to form a government of national unity following a peace accord signed in 2018. The civil war killed 400,000 people and triggered Africa's biggest refugee crisis since the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

On Thursday, they met at State House and said that a government will be formed and they will resolve outstanding issues, such as the unification of the army, in the coming days. Kiir named Machar as his first vice president on Friday and the swearing-in is expected to take place at 2 p.m. (1100 GMT).