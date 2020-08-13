Africa

Owner of ship behind Mauritius oil spill pledges to face up to liability

By Reuters - 13 August 2020 - 14:54
A still image taken from a video shows a cleanup crew working at the site of an oil spill after the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 8, 2020.
A still image taken from a video shows a cleanup crew working at the site of an oil spill after the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 8, 2020.
Image: REUBEN PILLAY/REUBSVISION.MU, Virtual Tour of Mauritius/via REUTERS

Japan's Nagashiki Shipping, owner of the vessel behind a major oil spill off Mauritius, said on Thursday it felt its responsibility acutely and intends to take steps towards assessing compensation.

The ship, MV Wakashio, is owned by Nagashiki and chartered by Mitsui OSK Lines.

The vessel has leaked about 1,000 tonnes of oil since striking a reef and running aground off the Indian Ocean island's southeast coast on July 25.  

2 days ago

