'A self-made legend' - Tributes pour in for 'Sun King' Sol Kerzner

Mashishi said Kerzner, who was referred to with grandiose names such as “Enigmatic Genius”, “Magnetic Entrepreneur” and “The Sun King”, was truly exceptional, was equal to the superlatives, and was simply larger than life.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) said Kerzner made an immense contribution to the building of its School of Tourism and Hospitality (STH), alongside former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and the late Prof Connie Mogale-Mokadi.

STH board chairperson Jerry Mabena lauded Sol Kerzner’s contribution to the tourism and hospitality sector. Mabena said Kerzner left a formidable legacy as an entrepreneur and pioneer of the industry.

UJ’s executive dean of the faculty of economics and business management, Prof Daneel van Lill, described Kerzner as “a self-made legend”.

“Sol Kerzner and his family have gone the extra mile in supporting ... STH. He believed in the purpose of UJ and laid the foundation of the STH in the year that the university was founded,” Van Lill said

Film producer Anant Singh also heaped praise on Kerzner.

“He lived a rich life of big business, celebrity and with passion for his hospitality industry. He always remained true to his roots — from Troyeville in Johannesburg to Durban.

“Sol was a devoted family man and we experienced his generous nature, his warm friendship and his largesse as a consummate host. He was an inspiration and mentor to so many of us,” Singh said.

Singh said Kerzner had a close friendship with former president Nelson Mandela, and it was a delight to watch them interact and enjoy each other’s company.

“My family and I will miss Sol. To us he was more than a friend, we considered him to be part of our family. His passing has left a deep void.”