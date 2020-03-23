Journalist is first person in Zimbabwe to die from Covid-19

Bank ABC, a leading Zimbabwean financial institution, in a statement identifying him as “second patient”, said he interacted with four of its staff members. Since the news broke, the bank had taken measures to manage the situation.

“All employees who interacted with the patient and their contact persons were immediately identified for further management. While none of the affected employees has shown any symptoms, preventive measures, which include 14 days of self-quarantine, as per health officials guidelines, have been activated,” said the bank's CEO Lance Mambondiani.

Makamba was the son of prominent telecommunications businessman James Makamba. He started his media career at ZiFM Stereo, where he hosted current affairs programmes.

Zimbabwe's first Covid-19 recorded case is recovering in her Victoria Falls home in self-isolation. Seven out of 18 people who came into contact with her are being closely monitored. Eleven of those contact are yet to be located, and so far none of those monitored have tested positive.