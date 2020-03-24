South Africa

Hawks take down Free State drug dealers in three-year sting

By ERNEST MABUZA - 24 March 2020 - 16:05
The Hawks in the Free State arrested six alleged drug dealers in Bloemfontein following an operaiton started in 2017.
The Hawks in the Free State arrested six alleged drug dealers in Bloemfontein following an operaiton started in 2017.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

After a three-year operation, the Hawks on Monday arrested six alleged drug dealers in Bloemfontein.

The arrest of the six suspects, who are aged between 21 and 50, was the culmination of a project undertaken by the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit.

“The operation was conducted following an intelligence surveillance operation in which the group’s illegal activities were monitored and evidence was gathered since 2017.

“Over a period, the group unsuspectingly sold supplies of various drugs to undercover police members, which resulted in 16 case dockets being registered and the recent arrests,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Linda Steyn.

Steyn said the suspects were expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday on drug-dealing charges.

Hawks arrest man who aided prison escapees

The Hawks have arrested a 40-year-old man from Whittlesea, Eastern Cape, for aiding and abetting four suspects who had escaped from custody.
News
5 days ago

Rhino poaching top investigator shot dead on his way to work

A top Hawks investigator who cracked rhino poaching cases was killed assassination-style in Mpumalanga.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Prayer during Covid-19: Jo'burg mosque ups safety measures
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X