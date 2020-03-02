Zanu-PF pushes ahead with public hearings to amend constitution

Last week a group of minority political parties that took part in the July 2018 general elections, the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad), broke ranks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We have told Mnangagwa to stop acting like Mugabe, where the constitution is amended when he wants. We are saying he should undo the mentality of making and unmaking the constitution,” said the group's Prof Lovemore Madhuku.

Ziyambi said Polad was out of line. “Polad is not a statutory instrument; it is a platform for dialogue, which like any other person or institution should submit its views about the bill and it will be up to parliament to take it up. So suggestions to withdraw the bill are misdirected,” he said.

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum executive director Blessing Gorejena said the amendments were an ambush and a threat to democracy and good governance.

The amendments include giving the president power to appoint high court judges, instead of the process being done via public interviews.