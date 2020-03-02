Durban man arrested after dead body 'thrown into ocean'

A man has been arrested in connection with a dead body that was found floating in Durban’s Blue Lagoon.

The 23-year-old man was arrested in Folweni, south of Durban, on Sunday after the body of Malibongwe Chiya, 33 was recovered from the beach in February. Chiya was reported missing on February 18.

“The body had injuries and a case of murder was opened for investigation,” said KZN SAPS spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

“The initial investigation conducted revealed that the victim attended a party on February 16 when a fight broke out. He was severely assaulted by known suspects and his body was thrown into the ocean.”

Gwala said the suspect would appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, adding that more arrests were imminent.