Joburg businessman and socialite goes after ZANU-PF youth leader
South African based Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga has demanded an apology and a retraction from a Zanu-PF league youth leader over remarks the politician made last month.
The Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Lewis Matutu in August implicated Buyanga and other prominent political and business figures in corruption in an article published by that country's daily publication, Zim Morning Post .
The Johannesburg based businessman, who is said to have been hounded out of Zimbabwe by deceased Robert Mugabe's henchmen, has ignored the mourning period being observed after the death of the strongman, to take on the ruling party youth leader.
In the letter, sent through by his legal representatives, Buyanga deemed the comments defamatory, and demanded that Matutu publicly issue an apology and an unconditional retraction of his comments.
Buyanga, who last month stated that he took 'great exception' to the allegations, threatened to legally pursue the matter, should Matutu choose not to withdraw the accusations.
" If you fail or neglect to act as demanded of you we are under instruction to
commence all processes at the disposal of our clients in order that we protect his
rights in terms of the law the costs of which shall be to your account " .
Matutu was quoted saying he had a list that contained the names of all who owned multiple farms, thereby contravening the Zimbabwean government's one person, one farm policy.
While he named the country's former first lady Grace Mugabe as well as Zanu PF member Justice Zvandasara and demanded that they be arrested on suspicion of corrupt land acquisition, he suggested that the millionaire property investor amongst the 'land grabbers'.
In turn, Buyanga had hit back at the claims, stating that he had invested $40 million (over R600m) into his country's economy.
He had also taken the unprecedented move of placing newspaper adverts in Zimbabwean daily newspapers, refuting the allegations and demanding that the influential youth league leader provide evidence of wrongdoing.
This is a developing story.....
