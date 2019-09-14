Joburg businessman and socialite goes after ZANU-PF youth leader

South African based Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga has demanded an apology and a retraction from a Zanu-PF league youth leader over remarks the politician made last month.

The Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Lewis Matutu in August implicated Buyanga and other prominent political and business figures in corruption in an article published by that country's daily publication, Zim Morning Post .

The Johannesburg based businessman, who is said to have been hounded out of Zimbabwe by deceased Robert Mugabe's henchmen, has ignored the mourning period being observed after the death of the strongman, to take on the ruling party youth leader.

In the letter, sent through by his legal representatives, Buyanga deemed the comments defamatory, and demanded that Matutu publicly issue an apology and an unconditional retraction of his comments.