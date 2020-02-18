European Union calls on Zimbabwe to accelerate reforms

The European Union (EU) wants to engage the African Union (AU), the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and key financial institutions this year in its bid to get Zimbabwe’s main rival political parties, Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance, talking.

With the country facing its worst drought in a decade and ongoing economic failure, political legitimacy and corruption are at the centre of Zimbabwe's woes after a disputed July 2018 general election.

As such, in its periodic review of sanctions and the political situation in Zimbabwe, the EU observed that an active role by regional and neighbouring countries could push Zimbabwe in the right direction.

“The EU will seek increased collaboration with international partners, most importantly the African Union, Sadc and its member countries, and international financial institutions, which can play a key role by supporting Zimbabwe in enabling an inclusive dialogue and in accelerating progress in reforms,” said the EU.