Africa

Militants kill dozens in east Congo as attacks on civilians intensify

By Reuters - 01 February 2020 - 15:33
The DRC government said the army had been waging a counter-insurgency campaign against the rebels.
The DRC government said the army had been waging a counter-insurgency campaign against the rebels.
Image: 123RF/ zabelin

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 62 civilians in a series of massacres this week in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where the army is waging a counter-insurgency campaign against the rebels, the government said on Saturday.

The upsurge in violence after a period of relative calm in early January undercuts government claims of security progress against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan Islamist group active in Beni territory.

Al-Shabaab militants attack US-Kenya military base: govt official

Jihadists from Somalia's Al-Shabaab group on Sunday attacked a military base used by US and Kenyan forces in Kenya's coastal Lamu region, a ...
News
3 weeks ago

US military says Somalia air strikes killed 4 Al-Shabaab militants

Four Al-Shabaab militants were killed on Sunday in three US air strikes in two locations in Somalia, the US military said on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Death toll in Somalia bombing climbs to 81: govt

The death toll from a massive car bomb in the Somali capital has risen to 81, a government spokesman said Monday, as rescue workers pursued their ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
X