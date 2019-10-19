Mali army says it killed 50 militants, freed soldiers in counter-attack

The Malian army said it had killed around 50 militants during an operation in which it managed to rescue some of the soldiers who were captured during deadly attacks last month on two bases in the centre of the country.

Unidentified assailants killed 38 soldiers during the Sept. 30 attacks, among the heaviest losses for Mali's army this year as it struggles to repel increasingly brazen raids by militant groups, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

"Around 50 enemy neutralised, around 30 wounded, and equipment destroyed," the army said in statement detailing the results of its counter-operation.