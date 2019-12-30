US military says Somalia air strikes killed 4 Al-Shabaab militants

Four Al-Shabaab militants were killed on Sunday in three US air strikes in two locations in Somalia, the US military said on Monday.

The air strikes came a day after at least 90 people were killed in a truck bombing at a busy checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu, the deadliest attack in more than two years.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement that two militants had been killed by two air strikes in Qunyo Barrow and another two by an air strike at Caliyoow Barrow. It said no civilians were killed.