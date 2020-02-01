Police bust suspected abalone-smuggling syndicate in Limpopo

Police have busted a suspected abalone-smuggling syndicate in Limpopo, arresting three people and seizing abalone with an estimated value of R7m.

The bust was made in Polokwane on Friday night in a joint intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Provincial Endangered Species Unit, the Polokwane Crime Intelligence Unit, the Western Cape Provincial Crime Intelligence Unit, the Polokwane K9 Unit and police based at the Polokwane International Airport

“This interception was conducted following information about a grey NP200 Bakkie which was travelling from Polokwane to Beitbridge port of entry.