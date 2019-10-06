Africa

Mauritius’ prime minister dissolves parliament, calls general election

By Reuters - 06 October 2019 - 16:00
Port Louis waterfront center capital of Mauritius.
Port Louis waterfront center capital of Mauritius.
Image: 123RF/8vfanrf

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth dissolved parliament on Sunday and said the Indian Ocean island would hold a general election on November 7.

The country, a popular tourist destination and one of Africa’s most stable nations, holds elections every five years, with the last one in 2014. By law, the country has between 30 and 150 days to organise elections after the prime minister dissolves parliament.

“I have advised the president of the republic to dissolve Parliament and to issue the writ for general elections,” he said in a video statement, adding that voting would be on Nov 7.

Jugnauth, 57, who is also finance minister will seek another term as leader of the Mouvement Socialiste Militant (MSM). He has served as prime minister since 2017 when he took over from his father, Anerood Jugnauth.

Dream holiday in Mauritian paradise

Before my trip to Mauritius, Paradise was the name of one of my favourite songs by Coldplay, with the scenic music video filmed in South Africa.
Good Life
1 week ago

Mauritius like home away from home

Vibrant island festival displays unity in diversity.
Good Life
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
X