Dream holiday in Mauritian paradise
Before my trip to Mauritius, Paradise was the name of one of my favourite songs by Coldplay, with the scenic music video filmed in South Africa.
Mauritius is a dream holiday destination - especially to honeymoon at as wedding season is in full gear. At times the exotic landscape through the naked eye looked like a filtered Instagram picture.
From the white sand beaches to the azure blue lagoons and tropical palm trees, my heart skipped a beat on more than one occasion. How cheesy, yet true.
The weather was so pleasantly soothing and balmy. Imagine my surprise when I discovered that they were in the middle of winter, but the air was fresher than the spring atmosphere I left back home.
HERE ARE SOME ACTIVITIES YOU CAN EXPLORE WHILE IN MAURITIUS
For the adrenaline junkies:
This is something I never imagined myself crossing off my bucket list but, hey, we were in Mauritius, let's do something daring and fun.
So with a group of friends we departed to the Blue Safari Submarine in Trou-aux-
Biches.
It seemed like a good idea at the time, especially since it was close to the romantic resort, Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, where we were staying.
So, we dived into the 10-seater fleet and went 35m deep into the Indian Ocean, all in search of an adventure. There we found Nemo and other colourful aquatic creatures.
But what I didn't anticipate was the claustrophobia and altitude sickness that comes with being that deep into the ocean for almost an hour.
It was an unforgettable and fun experience, but not something I will be doing again any time soon.
It's very cool that you get a certificate signed by the helmsman at the end of the task.
A little advice, do it sober.
Romantic adventure:
For a relaxed outing I highly recommend the full-day shared cruise across the calm blue waters of Trou d'Eau Douce.
While getting those perfect travel blogger snapshots, you can snorkel - I skipped this because I have natural hair, darling.
But there is a delicious braai lunch onboard with unlimited refreshments. The trip ends with a stop at the largest lagoon in Mauritius, Ile aux Cerfs. Before heading back, for an hour you can walk and explore the island with a number of water sports activities offered. Do yourself a favour and try the refreshing coconut cocktail.
Street Shopping:
For a chance to mix with the locals and some cheap hot buys - Mauritius style - head to the Grand Baie Bazaar. You can browse the stalls for great bargains to take back home as souvenirs. A lot of the merchandises are one-of-a-kind as they are handcrafted. You can also try street-food cuisine.
Emmanuel Tjiya was a guest of closeup.
