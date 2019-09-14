Foreign leaders, supporters bid farewell to Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe

Foreign leaders, supporters and ordinary citizens gathered at a national stadium on Saturday to bid farewell to Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe, after a week of disputes over his burial that have threatened to undermine President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital a week ago aged 95.

He will be buried in a mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre shrine in Harare in about 30 days, his nephew said on Friday, contradicting earlier comments that the burial would be on Sunday.

Mnangagwa, Mugabe's former deputy who conspired to topple him, said late on Friday that building the mausoleum would delay the burial of his predecessor.