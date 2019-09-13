eNCA rejects Malema's claims that he's portrayed as a 'gangster'

News channel eNCA has rejected assertions by the EFF leader Julius Malema that the channel manipulates stories to portray him as a gangster.

Malema made this accusation during the party's memorial service for former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe on Thursday.

eNCA also said it regarded as absurd another claim Malema made that the channel distorted pictures of him to darken his likeness to make him appear undesirable.

"We roundly reject this absurd and fanciful notion. We abide strongly by the principles of fair, accurate and objective reporting and invite Mr Malema to provide examples where we have portrayed him as such and take up the issue with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA," eNCA editor Jeremy Maggs said in a statement on Friday.