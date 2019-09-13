eNCA rejects Malema's claims that he's portrayed as a 'gangster'
News channel eNCA has rejected assertions by the EFF leader Julius Malema that the channel manipulates stories to portray him as a gangster.
Malema made this accusation during the party's memorial service for former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe on Thursday.
eNCA also said it regarded as absurd another claim Malema made that the channel distorted pictures of him to darken his likeness to make him appear undesirable.
"We roundly reject this absurd and fanciful notion. We abide strongly by the principles of fair, accurate and objective reporting and invite Mr Malema to provide examples where we have portrayed him as such and take up the issue with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA," eNCA editor Jeremy Maggs said in a statement on Friday.
The channel also said it was concerned by the EFF's announcement at the memorial that it had decided to ban investigative journalism units amaBhungane and the Daily Maverick's Scorpio from party political events.
Malema made the announcement after both organisations published exposés on Malema and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, implicating them in the illicit flow of funds linked to VBS Mutual Bank.
"Both these investigative units are doing important and brave work in exposing corruption and malfeasance and their efforts should not be hindered in any way," Maggs said.
He said banning media organisations from political events was the beginning of a slippery slope towards a shutting down of democratic principles in SA.
"I urge the EFF to reconsider its position,” Maggs said.
He said any footage from EFF events that the channel covered will be made available to both amaBhungane and Scorpio.