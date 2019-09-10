Officials to collect Robert Mugabe's body

A plane has left Zimbabwe for Singapore carrying government officials and relatives to bring home the body of Robert Mugabe, but it was still not clear where the former leader would be buried.

Mugabe's family is pushing back against the government's plan to bury him at the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare and wants him to be interred in his home village, relatives have told Reuters.

Leo Mugabe, the late president's nephew and family spokesperson, yesterday said a charter plane left Harare for Singapore just after 9am yesterday.

Mugabe's body was expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on Wednesday at 3pm, Leo Mugabe said.

But when pressed on where Mugabe would be buried, he was noncommittal.