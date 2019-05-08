MDC Alliance to appeal ruling that its leader illegitimately succeeded Morgan Tsvangirai

Zimbabwe's MDC Alliance plans to appeal against a ruling by the high court that its leader Nelson Chamisa illegitimately succeeded the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

Justice Edith Mushore made the ruling in a case brought before her by Elias Mashavire, the party’s Gokwe district organising secretary, who challenged Tsvangirai’s decision to appoint Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as two of his three deputies.

In 2017 the same court dismissed an earlier lawsuit challenging Tsvangirai’s appointment of Chamisa and Mudzuri.

Justice Mushore, in her ruling on Wednesday, directed the party to hold an elective congress in a month’s time using MDC-T’s 2014 structures.