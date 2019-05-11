Bargain hunters flock to Robert Mugabe's dairy farm as equipment goes under hammer

Bargain hunters on Saturday morning thronged former president Robert Mugabe’s dairy farm to buy equipment and other farming implements at a private auction.

Gushungo Holdings’ dairy enterprise, trading as Alpha and Omega, is on a recapitalisation drive, according to its human resources manager Farai Jemwa.

“We are not shutting down but simply clearing out old equipment such as tractors and other junk so that we are able to do our job properly. There is a lot of junk around here, hence this auction,” said Jemwa as he showed SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE new tractors parked outside a shed.

Buyers in their hundreds were looming outside the farm before the auction could go ahead. Bidding for the property was pegged at US$2,000 or RTGS $5,000 for entry cards.

An employee at the farm said selling the equipment was the best option ASuse repairing the equipment had become costly because most of it had become obsolete.