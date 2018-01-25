When Emmerson Mnangagwa took the reins of power in Zimbabwe‚ one of his rallying points to the masses was dealing with corruption and its effects on the economy.

Zimbabwe is ranked 154th out of 176 countries on Amnesty International’s corruption index.

Mnangagwa announced a three-month amnesty period for people and companies in December‚ to “return money and assets syphoned out of the country‚ no questions asked.”

Zimbabwe’s Reserve Bank governor Dr John Mangudya now says there is an uptake on Mnangagwa’s plea. “The response is quite positive‚” he said.

Mnangagwa claims to know the “looters” are and they are likely to face prosecution once the moratorium ends if they do not reveal all.

This week as Mnangagwa left for Davos to rub shoulders with the business and political aristocracy‚ he left an instruction with his chief secretary Dr Misheck Sibanda to zero in on senior civil servants and members of his cabinet.