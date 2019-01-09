Zimbabwe public workers threaten to join pay strike

Zimbabwe's public sector workers will join a growing strike if the government does not agree to pay them in U.S. dollars, the main civil service union said on Wednesday.

Doctors and some teachers have already staged walk-outs, saying they need the hard cash payments to protect them against inflation and a currency crunch - piling pressure on Emmerson Mnangagwa less than five months into his contested presidency.

The Apex Council, which represents 16 public sector unions, said it gave the government the required two-week notice of industrial action on Tuesday.

"If they do not pay us in U.S. dollars or an equivalent, we are going on a fully fledged strike," Apex deputy chairman Thomas Muzondo said.

Cash shortages have plunged Zimbabwe's financial system into disarray, threatening social unrest and undermining Mnangagwa's efforts to win back foreign investors sidelined under his predecessor Robert Mugabe.