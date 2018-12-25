No doctors at Christmas for crisis-hit Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans will wake up to an unprecedented Christmas Day after government suspended 550 striking doctors, while those who remained at work withdrew their services.

The bulk of those suspended are junior doctors, who make up the majority of doctors in the country - understood to be less than a thousand in total. According to a statement by the country’s Health Services Board (HSB), the doctors have effectively been blocked from going to hospitals or to perform any work related duties for the next two weeks.

The suspension was aided by a High Court ruling which on Saturday declared the strike illegal.

“The findings of the court, in terms of Section 107 of the Labour Act, are as follows: Having listened to both parties’ submissions, the court found that the collective job action embarked on by the respondents (Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association) and its members on the 1st of December 2018 is unlawful,” the ruling read.

After two weeks government will decide whether to keep the doctors or not. However, the few remaining doctors on call have also gone on strike in solidarity with those suspended by government.

“Following the suspension of some of our colleagues, we as Masvingo (province) Government Medical Officers hereby notify our employer, HSB, ministry of health and child care, we are withdrawing our services with immediate effect,” said the doctors in a statement.

The Masvingo-based doctors were followed by other provinces who sent the same notification.

A Harare-based Doctor who spoke on condition of anonymity said the situation was bad for the country.

“Think about the seriously ill; there’s no medication and no doctor to attend [to them]. It’s only the nurses, and they will soon down tools with the rest of the civil service. Government should simply address our grievances as its workers. Doctors and nurses are classified as critical skills people in some countries and getting jobs out there is not that hard and if government clearly doesn’t care we will leave,” he said.

Only expatriate doctors from countries such as Cuba are at work.