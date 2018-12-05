Jobs at risk as new foreign currency crisis hits Zimbabwe

“I regret to notify you all that Sakunda Logistics will be permanently closing down as we have suffered irrecoverable losses over the past four years. We are sorry to notify you that your jobs with Sakunda Logistics terminate in one month on December 31 2018.

“We express our deepest gratitude to all of you for your dedicated service at Sakunda Logistics. We wish you the best in all your future endeavours,” reads the memo.

Only Sakunda Energy and Sakunda Trading will remain operational.

Giant agri-food processing company National Foods also announced that it would shut down its operations in the wheat mills division because of acute foreign currency shortages.

“Due to delays in repatriating payments to our foreign wheat suppliers, our wheat suppliers have today instructed National Foods to cease the draw down of wheat stocks. National Foods will mill out the wheat in process and we anticipate both our mills in Harare and Bulawayo [to close] on Wednesday December 5," the company said.

Many businesses have since resorted to charging their goods and services in foreign currency to stay afloat. Those that still charge in the local surrogate currency, bond notes, hike prices as exchange rates fluctuate on the black market.