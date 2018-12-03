Zim doctors on strike for better work conditions and foreign cash

Doctors in Zimbabwe went on strike on Monday in protest over poor working conditions and have also demanded that the government pay their salaries in foreign currency.

The strike is the second in as many months by junior doctors, with the latest strike coming against the backdrop of a recent cholera outbreak. The latest case of cholera was recorded last week in Mount Darwin, with at least three deaths confirmed by health officials.

In September, the largest cholera outbreak since the 2008 crisis affected about 3,000 people when it broke out in the Harare township of Glenview and laid bare the frailty of the country’s health system.