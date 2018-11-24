Ugandan women fight their way out of the slums, dream of boxing glory

Nineteen-year-old Lydia Nantale makes her way home from work through the squalor of the Katanga Slum in central Kampala, Uganda's capital.

But there's only time for a quick change of clothes as her coach is waiting.

Nantale is headed for the Rhino Boxing Club, the makeshift gym where she and a handful of other young pugilists are learning to pack their punches.

"I took up boxing after going to watch my friends... They were boxing against Kenyans and I really enjoyed the matches," Nantale told Reuters.

"My mother was sick, and I needed money for her medical bills. My friends told me boxing could change my life for the better."