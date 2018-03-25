Women's boxing gets shot in arm

The future of women's boxing in South Africa looks bright after the formation of a Women in Boxing committee to oversee the implementation of Boxing SA's flagship women's boxing programme.

BSA's female chief operation's officer Cindy Nkomo supports the committee's operational blueprint and is looking forward to enabling it to execute its responsibilities.

The committee, established by the Boxing SA board in January, comprises chairperson Zandile Matilda Kabini, Letlhogonolo Noge-Tungamirai, Noni Tenge, Esther Mashiya and Liz Butler.

Kabini and Noge-Tungamirai are two of the seven members of the board of BSA while Tenge, Matshiya and Butler are professional female boxers.

Said Kabini this week: "The basis of the committee is to provide for marketing mechanisms to promote professional boxing for females.

"It is also to provide for the participation and involvement of women in boxing. The strategic objectives and focus area of the Women in Boxing programme are to level the playing fields for them to get a fair share of opportunities and exposure that is afforded to their male counterparts.

"We want to recruit and preserve as much female participants from all races as possible and also create a conducive environment for the attraction, retention and heightened development of female licensees in boxing."