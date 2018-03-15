Tenge ruffles the feathers

Celebrated local boxer pulls out of world title fight.

South Africa's celebrated female boxer Noni "She Bee Stingin" Tenge's withdrawal from a dual world title fight against American Claressa "T-Rex" Shields has left the president of WBF, Howard Goldberg, raging.

Tenge - the 36-year-old former IBF and WBF welterweight champion who currently holds the WBF junior middleweight title - was expected to square up against the 22-year-old American in the US on April 20.

"I spoke to Noni last Tuesday and she was so excited for the fight and the opportunity to headline a tournament in the USA. The fight was for both the IBF and WBF world titles," Goldberg explained.