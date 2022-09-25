×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gauteng police bust three suspects for manufacturing drugs

25 September 2022 - 09:27
Gauteng police, acting on a tipoff, arrested three suspects for manufacturing drugs this week.
Gauteng police, acting on a tipoff, arrested three suspects for manufacturing drugs this week.
Image: SAPS

Gauteng police arrested three men for manufacturing drugs in Germiston this week.

Provincial spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the Germiston task team followed a tipoff which led them to De Beer Road on Thursday.

“Upon arrival, the police found three men who were subsequently arrested after the discovery of six plastic bags containing crystal meth, two blocks of crystal meth as well as an apparatus used to manufacture the drugs,” said Sello.

— TimesLIVE

Crystal meth destined for Australia seized at Johannesburg airport

Crystal meth valued at R236m was intercepted by customs officers at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
News
4 weeks ago

Hawks are investigating 22,477 cases worth R1.5-trillion

The Hawks are dealing with 22,477 cases with more than 500,000 charges.
News
1 month ago

Quick stop at fuel station shop nets suspect with illegal gun, drugs

A sniffer dog's handler's decision to pop into a shop at a fuel station forecourt led to the arrest of a customer hiding contraband.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...