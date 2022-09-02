Mabalane celebrates 20 years of sobriety
Rehab vital as 'you will never win this war alone'
02 September 2022 - 08:13
Music legend and fitness fanatic Kabelo Mabalane who celebrated 20 years of sobriety on Thursday said he did it through the grace of God.
The award-winning artist and music composer was admitted to a rehabilitation centre in 2002 on September 1 after revealing in a media conference that he was abusing drugs. The kwaito music legend and turned pastor has changed his life around by finding new purpose for it through focusing his attention on church, fitness and sport. ..
Mabalane celebrates 20 years of sobriety
Rehab vital as 'you will never win this war alone'
Music legend and fitness fanatic Kabelo Mabalane who celebrated 20 years of sobriety on Thursday said he did it through the grace of God.
The award-winning artist and music composer was admitted to a rehabilitation centre in 2002 on September 1 after revealing in a media conference that he was abusing drugs. The kwaito music legend and turned pastor has changed his life around by finding new purpose for it through focusing his attention on church, fitness and sport. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos