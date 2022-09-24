Big names headline Global Citizen Festival in Accra

Cheers to Global Citizen Festival! Artists from all over the globe have descended on Ghana’s capital city Accra ahead of the music festival taking place on Saturday – but before that the pre-parties.
The biggest one was hosted by Afrobeat musician Smallgod at local club Front/Back with SA DJ duo 2wo Bunnie lighting up the decks with the biggest amapiano hits.
Who was in the house? Global Citizen Festival: Accra headliner Usher was spotted, so was American artist Chance The Rapper, plus British rapper Stormzy and Ghanaian musician Sarkodie.
Earlier in the night, there was something far more relaxed, but just as vibey. YouTube hosted a dinner at Kozo Restaurant with the biggest content creators around Africa. One of them was SA star Lasizwe Dambuza. Joined by Naledi Mallela, the two stole the show dancing and singing along to every SA track played.
“Wow! He’s amazing and confident,” one YouTuber said in awe, while watching Dambuza effortlessly work the room.
More SA stars have been spotted in Accra including Bridget Masinga, Rami Chuene, Uncle Waffles, and Nomzamo Mbatha.
But the real party is on Saturday at Black Star Square with Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Uncle Waffles and Tems scheduled to perform.
Mbatha will be joined by Michaela Coel and Sabrina Dhowre Elba as presenters with Black Panther actor Danai Gurira as host.
“This is my fifth Global Citizen show, so I’m very excited to continue to partner and amplify the message of this incredible organisation,” Mbatha told Sowetan.
“Global Citizen’s message for gender equality, eradicating poverty in parts of Africa and the right to education is important because not only does it hold our global leaders accountable, but it pushes the message that we can all be advocates for change.
“I’m most excited to see Tems, who is going to be performing one of my favourite songs she just released. She is a global superstar and what she has done as a young black female on the African continent is incredible and continues to inspire.
“I’ve also pulled all my favourite Ghanaian designers. They have sent so many looks and then there is my designer from Nigeria. I’m always proudly African in terms of showcasing designers as well.”
Big names headline Global Citizen Festival in Accra
