Pupils allegedly torch Durban school over confiscated cellphones
Ndengetho High School pupils in KwaZulu-Natal allegedly set fire to several classrooms after police confiscated about 400 phones during a spot search on Thursday.
Provincial education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said police were called in to search the children for drugs and weapons, when they also found cellphones, which are also prohibited at the school, west of Durban.
The pupils were told the police would keep the cellphones at the police station, as they would not fit in the school’s safe and it was unsafe to keep so many phones on school premises.
“When the police left, the pupils thought the teachers were soft targets, and then they torched the school building,” Mahlambi said.
He said management had two meetings with parents at the weekend.
“Pupils were able to return to school today [on Monday] to write their examination.”
Matric pupils have started their trial exams. He said the police were investigating but no arrests had been made.
The DA in KwaZulu-Natal called for the arrest of pupils who allegedly torched the school.
“The alleged act of arson, so brazenly conducted, is criminal and every effort must be made to bring down the law on those involved,” said DA education spokesperson Imran Keeka.
“When pupils are allegedly involved in such destruction of property that is there for their own good, then they are themselves responsible for damaging their future. We call upon SAPS to do everything in their power to bring the culprits to book.”
He said the cost and time to repair the school would be immense and would take a significant toll on the department’s already strained budget.
