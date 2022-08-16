Quick stop at fuel station shop nets suspect with illegal gun, drugs

A sniffer dog's handler's decision to pop into a shop at a fuel station forecourt led to the arrest of a customer hiding contraband.
A second suspect escaped.
Jacques Broodryk from AfriForum said its neighbourhood watch team in Germiston on the East Rand, during a break from a patrol on August 12, entered a shop at a local fuel station to buy refreshments.
Sniffer dog Storm, trained to sniff out narcotics, indicated two customers to her handler.
They were found to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as narcotics.
“One of the suspects fled and was pursued by neighbourhood watch members but managed to escape. The other suspect was handed over to police,” said Broodryk.
