×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

North West man 'stabs grandmother to death', then kills himself

By Staff Reporter - 02 August 2022 - 16:13
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed his 70-year-old grandmother died after stabbing himself. Stock photo.
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed his 70-year-old grandmother died after stabbing himself. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Police in Letlhabile in the North West are investigating a case of murder and have opened an inquest docket after a 30-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed his 70-year-old grandmother on Monday also stabbed himself and died.

Elsie Matlhasedi’s son found his mother’s body at her home in Maboloka village on Monday. His nephew was standing next to her with a knife.

“The uncle called the police and the suspect, who allegedly stabbed his grandmother multiple times, fled the scene.

“The suspect allegedly stabbed himself with a knife and eventually fell in a bushy area while being chased by the uncle,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele