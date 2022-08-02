Police in Letlhabile in the North West are investigating a case of murder and have opened an inquest docket after a 30-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed his 70-year-old grandmother on Monday also stabbed himself and died.
Elsie Matlhasedi’s son found his mother’s body at her home in Maboloka village on Monday. His nephew was standing next to her with a knife.
“The uncle called the police and the suspect, who allegedly stabbed his grandmother multiple times, fled the scene.
North West man 'stabs grandmother to death', then kills himself
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl
“The suspect allegedly stabbed himself with a knife and eventually fell in a bushy area while being chased by the uncle,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani.
The motive for the killing is unknown.
TimesLIVE
