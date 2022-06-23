Man arrested after wife’s body discovered with multiple stab wounds

In yet another gender-based violence incident in Limpopo, a 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife, 54, to death at their home in Spitzkop.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said a preliminary investigation revealed the suspect had initially misled police by claiming his wife was killed after he had left home and driven to town.

However, he had unexplained bruises and scratches which indicated he may have committed the murder.

After a thorough probe of the crime scene, the suspect was arrested.

“The murder weapon was also recovered in the vicinity,” said Mojapelo.

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned “yet another incident of gender-based violence”.

“The suspect will appear in Thabazimbi magistrate's court soon facing a charge of murder,” said Mojapelo.

TimesLIVE