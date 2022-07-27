×

South Africa

Man given 20 years for assault, rape of ex-lover

Woman relieved after five traumatic years

27 July 2022 - 08:05
Amanda Maliba Entertainment reporter

Sonto Radebe, the woman who made headlines five years ago after she lost her eye when her ex-boyfriend assaulted and raped her, is relieved that her tormentor will serve jail time for her trauma. 

The Roodepoort magistrate's court last week sentenced her ex-lover Linda Makhanya to 20 years for hitting, stabbing and raping Radebe five years ago...

