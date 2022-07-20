×

News

WATCH | '2% is a shame': Gauteng nurses march for better salaries, back pay

Some nurses say they haven't been paid for three months and want outstanding salaries paid immediately.

By Staff Reporter - 20 July 2022 - 22:13

Gauteng healthcare workers say they are unhappy with the proposed 2% wage increase and that some nurses have been paid up to three months late.

The nurses, who are affiliated to the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) marched to the offices of the Gauteng premier and the provincial health department. 

“Because they did not give us in 2020 our increase, in 2021 they gave us that lousy one. They are still offering a 2% for this year comrades. What a shame. Imagine a 2% when petrol has increased by R10 already. Imagine a 2% when you never received a real increase,”   Denosa president Simon Hlungwani said at the march.

The group also complained about nonpayment of salaries and safety in health facilities. 

Denosa, Cosatu and Nehawu members marched through the Johannesburg CBD to the Gauteng premier's office.

Nurses say they are still awaiting their back pay after not being paid for three months.

TimesLIVE

