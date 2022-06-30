×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cancer survivor completes her second year at Russian medical school

Able (21) says her illness inspired her to become a doctor

30 June 2022 - 09:09
Karabo Ledwaba Journalist

Able Mdhluli survived cancer as a child and this inspired her to study medicine to help others like her.

The 21-year-old medical student just completed her second year of medicine at Saratov State Medical University in Russia where she is studying on a scholarship...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released