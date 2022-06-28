Nurses robbed at Limpopo clinic

Three suspects allegedly stormed the Sambandou clinic in Vhembe district in Limpopo in the early hours of Monday and robbed nurses of their cellphones, money and car keys at gunpoint.

Limpopo police said the suspects allegedly broke into the premises through a back fence at about 1.30am and approached the guard room.

Suspects pointed firearms at the security guards and demanded their pistols.

“They did not find any and instead robbed them of their cellphones and proceeded to the clinic building where they robbed the nurses at gunpoint of their cellphones, money and the keys of a silver Grey Fortuner belonging to a nurse. They used the car to flee the scene,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.