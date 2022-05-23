Trial of accused in murder of Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu will start soon, family told

The Pretoria high court has assured the family of the late Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu, who was shot dead in a suspected hit disguised as an armed robbery in 2020, that the trial will start on May 30.

The accused, Khumbulani Sithole, appeared briefly in court and the case was postponed as his lawyer wanted to consult further with him.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the postponement was also to allow the finalisation of another matter the defence is attending at the Johannesburg high court.

Mahanjana said Sithole faces charges of murder, robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the police, a group of men arrived at a plot where Mahlangu was at about 3.30am. They held Mahlangu and a worker at gunpoint.