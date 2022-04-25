×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No justice for police brutality victims as Ipid buckles under pressure

Families wait in vain for answers

25 April 2022 - 07:25
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The families of victims of police brutality say they are unable to move on and heal due to little to no movement in investigations into the deaths of their loved ones.

This as the backlog in cases being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) are on the rise...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...