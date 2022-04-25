Cops not committing more crimes – expert
Ipid staffing shortage blamed for case backlog
Crime expert and former head of the Crime Information Analysis Centre, Dr Chris de Kock, says he doesn't believe the backlog in investigations against police officers means they are committing more crimes.
Instead, he said he believed this to rather be a consequence of not having enough staff at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)...
