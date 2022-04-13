North West cops accused of rape while on duty granted R3,000 bail each
Two policemen accused of raping a 20-year-old woman while on duty were granted bail of R3,000 each.
The Molopo magistrate’s court in Mahikeng, North West, on Wednesday postponed the case against the two police officers aged 26 and 36 until May 13.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the officers were told by the court not to interfere with the state witnesses and were prohibited from making any contact with the victim.
Preliminary investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) reveal that the woman alleges she was at her boyfriend’s place at Lorwaneng Village on March 30 when an argument ensued between them, and the police were called in.
After police interviewed them, she was detained for malicious damage to property as she had allegedly broken the windows at her partner’s place.
She was allegedly handcuffed and on their way to the police station, police took a detour and told her they were taking her home.
Ipid said the victim indicated they stopped near the Maseru entertainment place in Mahikeng, and the officer who was on the passenger side came to her, pushed her back and forcefully opened her mouth and made her swallow some sweet drink, which made her dizzy.
She alleges the officer undressed and raped her.
After this, she alleges the driver also raped her. All this happened while she was handcuffed.
They allegedly took her home after the ordeal, and she was subsequently taken to hospital for medical attention by her family.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.