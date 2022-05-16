×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Brace yourself for a massive petrol price increase in June

16 May 2022 - 14:16
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
The price of petrol could rise by R3.50 a litre in June. File photo.
The price of petrol could rise by R3.50 a litre in June. File photo.
Image: jarun/123rf

Things are looking unbelievably bleak for SA motorists as June is set to usher in a petrol price hike of horrific proportions. 

It's an economic perfect storm: thanks to government's suspension on the general fuel levy coming to an end — an automatic increase of R1.50 per litre — mixed with a bullish dollar, floundering rand and surging international crude oil prices, South Africans could see the price of petrol rise by up to R3.50 a litre come month end.

“Based on information, about two days ago the petrol price would have increased by nearly R2 a litre in any event,” economist Dawie Roodt told news site EWN on Monday.

“We are talking about R2 plus R1.50, bringing it to R3.50. That is the increase likely to be seen per litre in June.”

This means the country’s already cash-strapped motorists could be coughing up in the region of R25,50 a litre depending on the grade and region (coastal versus inland). 

The price of petrol might be dropping but other fuel increases will hit South Africans hard, cautions the AA

The relief offered in February of a reduction of the General Fuel Levy by R1.50 is cushioning the blow of the increases.
News
1 week ago

Fuel prices to increase on Wednesday — here's what motorists have to say

The minister said fuel price increases are informed by local and international factors including the Russia-Ukraine war which has affected prices ...
News
1 month ago

April brings more fuel price hikes — but it could have been a lot worse

A Fuel tax levy holiday sees petrol rising by 'just' 36c a litre and diesel by up to R1.69
News
1 month ago

Reduced fuel levy to be funded by sale of strategic crude oil reserves, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana

The intention of the proposed reduction in the general fuel levy for two months is to support a phasing in of the fuel price increases expected in ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer