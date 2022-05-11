ANC heavyweights face scrutiny over Bosasa ‘benefits’ after court ruling

SCA acting judge Piet Meyer, who penned the recent judgment, with four judges concurring, said the revelations made at the state capture inquiry about Bosasa, now known as Global Holdings, led to its banking facilities being withdrawn.

After Bosasa failed to find another bank, the directors of Global Holdings and Global Operations (a subsidiary) resolved to place Operations and its 10 subsidiaries under voluntary winding-up in terms of the Companies Act.

What ensued was a scurry of litigation in the main prompted by the liquidators wanting to sell assets of six of the companies, “the backbone of the group”, at public auction in December 2019.

Meyer said it had come to the attention of the provisional liquidators and the directors of the companies that there was a need to dispose of the assets expeditiously after the liquidators were advised cabinet had resolved that all service level agreements between departmental and state-owned companies and any companies related to the African Global (Bosasa) group must be terminated.

The six Bosasa companies had been awarded lucrative income-generating contracts. Most had already been terminated. Most significant assets were acquired to provide services in terms of the cancelled contracts.

The monthly insurance charges alone amounted to R150,000. Without the power to sell the assets, the companies would have to keep paying for these substantial assets.

Before their permanent appointment, and before a meeting of creditors, the liquidators applied to the court for an extension of their powers to allow for the sale of assets.

The directors agreed, but on condition that they be consulted and approve of any such sale.

They argued in their court papers that they had not given consent for the sale.